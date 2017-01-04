Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:07 am GMT+8

MACC: Cash, gold bars worth RM3m seized from federal ministry sec-gen arrest

Wednesday January 4, 2017
08:00 PM GMT+8

MACC arrested a 59-year-old 'Datuk' today over suspected corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa MACC arrested a 59-year-old 'Datuk' today over suspected corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized and confiscated cash and gold bars worth around RM3 million following the arrest of secretary-general of a federal ministry for alleged corruption.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the agency has also arrested a 29-year-old individual who is believed to have received and retained proceeds of the bribes from contractors, suppliers and vendors that were linked with the secretary-general with the title of “Datuk”.

“The 59-year-old secretary-general is believed to have abused his power and position to accept bribes from those with vested interests,” he said in a statement.

Both suspects were arrested in Subang Jaya at about 8am today.

Bernama earlier reported that the top civil servant was arrested at his home and taken to Putrajaya for investigation.

