MACC arrests two Ijok settlers committee members for accepting bribes

The two men arrested were the chairman and deputy chairman of the Ijok Phase 1 and 2 Settlers' Action Committee. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained two men suspected of receiving bribes pertaining to the Mutiara Alam and Alam Utama abandoned projects under the Phase II and III of the Bukit Cherakah Green Revolution Plan.

The two arrested were the chairman and deputy chairman of the Ijok Phase 1 and 2 Settlers' Action Committee, aged 75 and 66, respectively.

According to sources, both were detained at the Putrajaya MACC Headquarters at about 12.30pm when they came to give their statements.

“They are suspected of receiving bribes from a compensation consulting firm as an inducement for not protecting the interests of Ijok Phase 1 and 2 settlers.

“Both of them allegedly received a sum of between RM70,000 and RM150,000 from the firm over the matter,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Department senior director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, saying that the case was being investigated under Section 16 (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Previously, seven individuals including three with “Datuk” title, were remanded to assist investigation into the case. — Bernama