MACC arrests Penang exco after recording statement

Penang state exco Phee Boon Poh has been arrested by MACC after giving a statement over a factory in Bukit Mertajam. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh over an issue regarding a factory in Bukit Mertajam.

According to RSN Rayer, who accompanied him, Phee was arrested after he gave his statement to the MACC at its state headquarters here.

“What we know was that he came here as a witness to have his statement recorded but later we were told that there was instructions from Putrajaya to detain him,” he told reporters outside MACC after two hours inside with Phee.

He said the MACC will be taking Phee to the courthouse tomorrow for a remand order.

“A lineup of lawyers will be present for the remand tomorrow,” he said.

Rayer said he believed the arrest was in relation to a factory in Bukit Mertajam.

He confirmed that MACC visited Phee’s office this morning and took some documents.

“They asked him to come in regarding the documents and letter he had signed,” he said.

Phee came to the MACC office along Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah at about 2.30pm today.

Earlier today, MACC officers raided his office at 11.30am.

They questioned Phee for more than an hour before leaving with some documents at about 12.50pm.

It is believed the MACC was investigating an issue regarding a factory in Bukit Mertajam that was believed to have flouted environmental regulations.

The agency along with the Department of Environment (DOE) and Immigration Department raided the factory yesterday.

The MACC also raided the Seberang Perai Municipal Council yesterday.