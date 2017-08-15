MACC arrests Isa Samad over FIC hotels buy

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad has been detained by MACC to assist in its investigation into Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) questionable purchases of two luxury hotels. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad to assist in its investigation into Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) questionable purchases of two luxury hotels.

Isa was taken into custody this afternoon when he arrived at the MACC headquarters at Putrajaya to give further statements into the purchases made between 2014 and 2015.

MACC deputy commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the arrest, saying it was based on statements related to the hotels purchases that were previously recorded by the investigating team.

“As such, MACC is confident it has a concrete basis to make the arrest to help complete the case investigation,” he said in a statement.

FIC is a subsidiary of the oil palm giant that deals in non-farm business.

The Felda subsidiary was reported to have bought a four-star hotel in Kensington, London for STG60 million or about RM330 million in December 2014, said to be far above the original price, and alleged to have suffered millions of ringgit in losses as a result.

The MACC is also investigating FIC’s other luxury hotel purchase in Kuching, Sarawak.

Isa was reported by national news agency Bernama as arriving at the MACC headquarters at 2.40pm today.