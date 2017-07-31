Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC arrests FIC former CEO

Monday July 31, 2017
11:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How a worm turned into a bringer of medical miraclesThe Edit: How a worm turned into a bringer of medical miracles

Zahid lying about my lineage, says Dr MZahid lying about my lineage, says Dr M

The Edit: Why Pakistani Hindus find little refuge in IndiaThe Edit: Why Pakistani Hindus find little refuge in India

The Edit: They came for ‘Despacito’ but found Puerto Rico’s La PerlaThe Edit: They came for ‘Despacito’ but found Puerto Rico’s La Perla

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MACC has arrested the former chief executive officer of Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) to assist in the investigations into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMACC has arrested the former chief executive officer of Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) to assist in the investigations into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the former chief executive officer of Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) to assist in the investigations into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London.

MACC Investigation Director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the matter, saying that the man was arrested at the MACC headquarters at 9.20pm.

The man had turned up at the MACC headquarters this morning to give his statement in connection with the case.

Simi said the MACC would file a remand application against the man at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline