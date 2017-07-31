MACC arrests FIC former CEO

MACC has arrested the former chief executive officer of Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) to assist in the investigations into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the former chief executive officer of Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) to assist in the investigations into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London.

MACC Investigation Director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the matter, saying that the man was arrested at the MACC headquarters at 9.20pm.

The man had turned up at the MACC headquarters this morning to give his statement in connection with the case.

Simi said the MACC would file a remand application against the man at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow. — Bernama