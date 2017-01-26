MACC alarmed as young become majority of corruption suspects

MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil delivers his keynote address during the IDEAS forum titled 'Supporting the MACC in fighting corruption in Malaysia' in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Over half of those arrested for corruption in the past three years are from the younger age group of below 40, a concerned Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil also noted that the number of people arrested by his agency has risen in recent years, reaching a high of 932 arrests last year.

“However, just to share my concern with you, 54 per cent or 1,267 individuals of the 2,329 individuals arrested since the last three years from 2014-2016 are individuals aged below 40.

“This is an alarming phenomena since this group of people are supposed to be nationbuilders that will shape the future of Malaysia,” he said in his keynote speech at a forum today.

When met at the sidelines of the forum, Shamshun Baharin said the MACC will focus on engaging with the youth this year.

“Because the youth, we see now, especially the Gen Y, they always want to take the easy way, the shortcut,” he said when explaining the high number of youths arrested for corruption cases.

He was speaking at think-tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs’ (Ideas) forum titled “Supporting the MACC in fighting corruption in Malaysia”.

MORE TO COME