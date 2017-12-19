Macau scammers foiled by cross-border collaboration

Amar said investigations revealed that RMB20 million (RM13million) was lost to the syndicate over a period of six months. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A Macau scam syndicate targeting Chinese nationals from out of Malaysia and China was crippled following simultaneous raids police in both countries last week.

The raids were the result of collaboration between the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) and the Chinese National Police Agency, and led to 147 arrests in both countries.

Eleven separate raids were conducted in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang as well as the Hunan and Guangdong provinces in China on December 12.

Bukit Aman CCID director Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh said that of the arrests, 66 were in Malaysia.

“All the suspects were Chinese nationals, except for one local housekeeper, who were working for the syndicate and had entered the country on visitor visas.

“We believe they were in operation for at least the past six-months,” he said.

He said investigations revealed that RMB20 million (RM13million) was lost to the syndicate over a period of six months.

Amar explained following their arrests, the Chinese government also revoked all the arrestees’ passports, effectively resulting in them also breaching their visitor visas.

“We will look to charge the Chinese nationals for immigration related offences, before they are handed over to Chinese police for further investigations,” he said.

Amar revealed that while raiding the syndicate, police chanced upon an online gambling syndicate operating in the Kuchai Entrepreneur Park.

“While going after those involved in the scam, we arrested six locals, three men and three woman aged in their 20s to 30s, who were running an online gambling syndicate.

“The syndicate, who were raking profits of RM300,000 a month, had publicised their services through the WeChat instant messaging application, targeting local customers,” he said.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been operating for the last two years, operating virtually instead of permanent gambling dens as before.

“We believe this is one of many such gambling syndicates mushrooming up and operating remotely following the major crackdown on gambling dens,” he said.

“This represents the first time such an online gambling syndicate has been busted by police following the nationwide crackdown,” he said.

Amar said the local suspects will be remanded further for investigations.