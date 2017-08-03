MAB: MAS van crashes at KLIA, two staff injured

A ground staff works near a Malaysia Airlines aircraft at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — Two Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) personnel were injured after the company van they were in crashed into a door of a building in the airside area at the KL International Airport (KLIA) yesterday.

MAB said in a statement that the driver and passenger were Malaysia Airlines staff and that they were admitted to the Putrajaya Hospital after the accident at 4.25 pm.

“They are recovering,” it said.

MAB said a preliminary investigation found that the driver became incapacitated just before the incident.

“Safety is the number one priority at Malaysia Airlines and a full investigation, in co-operation with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), is ongoing.

It was believed that the driver had a seizure before the van crashed into the building.

The Airport Fire Rescue Service, according to airport sources, had declared the affected area safe from hazards.

Airport sources also said that other airport facilities were not affected except for the hammerhead lightweight wall that was damaged after being hit by the van. — Bernama