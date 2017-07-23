Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Loud sound heard before Teruntum Complex wall collapsed, says witness

Sunday July 23, 2017
09:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zahid says BN component parties should be colour blindZahid says BN component parties should be colour blind

The Edit: BBC’s women stars tell BBC to fix the gender pay gapThe Edit: BBC’s women stars tell BBC to fix the gender pay gap

The Edit: UK princes regret rushed last phone call with mother DianaThe Edit: UK princes regret rushed last phone call with mother Diana

Salleh: BN will wrest Permatang Pauh from ‘seat warmers’ in GE14Salleh: BN will wrest Permatang Pauh from ‘seat warmers’ in GE14

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A wall of the Teruntum Complex in Jalan Mahkota-Seri Kuantan collapsed after a water tank on the fourth floor burst at about 1pm today. — Picture via Facebook/Encik YusA wall of the Teruntum Complex in Jalan Mahkota-Seri Kuantan collapsed after a water tank on the fourth floor burst at about 1pm today. — Picture via Facebook/Encik YusKUANTAN, July 23 — “I heard a loud sound followed by a flood of water. I panicked, picked up my child and ran away from the sales tent,” said car saleswoman Tuan Nur Aisyah Tuan Mohd Nor.

She was among the witnesses who faced anxious moments when a wall of the Teruntum Complex in Jalan Mahkota-Seri Kuantan here, collapsed after a water tank on the fourth floor burst at about 1pm today.

Tuan Nur Aisyah, 32, said her sales tent was located about 80 metres from the complex, enabling her to see clearly the stone wall falling on several cars and motorcycles parked in the nearby parking area.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Sheikh Mohd Hanfi Sheikh Ali, 50, said he and his wife, Norziah Abdul Ghafar, 51, were injured in the knees, elbows and palms when they fell while running to avoid falling rubbles.

He said that they were walking through the back of the complex to head to a nearby shopping mall when he heard sounds of blasting like an explosion during the incident.

“Luckily I saw the falling wall and water pouring in our direction...enabling my wife and I to run and avoid being hit... but my motorcycle which I parked there was badly damaged by falling bricks.

“Anyway, I’m thankful, as lives are more important, I regard it as already the end of the road for the  motorcycle to us but I will still lodge a police report on this incident,” he said.

It was learnt that the incident slightly injured four people while four cars and at least 10 motorcycles were damaged by debris and rubbles from the building.

Kuantan Fire and Rescue Station (Operations) chief Bakhtiar Iskandar Mohamad said they received information on the incident at 1pm from the public.

“A fire engine with 11 firemen rushed to the scene. There were also police and the Civil Defence Force (APM) who also helped to cordon off the scene and moved the vehicles involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the manager of the complex, Mohd Zaid Harun said that the complex would be closed temporarily starting today.

“The complex will only be opened after receiving the approval from the Public Works Department (JKR),” he said, adding that the 21-storey complex was opened in January 1980. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline