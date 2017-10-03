Lots of blood, vomit in Jong-nam’s mouth, says doctor

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, being taken out of the Shah Alam Court Complex on October 2, 2017 after the first day of the murder trial of Kim Jong-nam. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Oct 3 — A mixture of blood, vomit, and saliva oozed from the mouth of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un, while he underwent treatment at a medical clinic, the High Court was told today.

Dr Nik Mohd Adzrul Ariff Raja Azlan, a doctor at the Menara Medical Clinic in klia2, said the mixture of the liquids inside the mouth had blocked his view to search for the trachea opening.

“So, we have to suck out the liquid first before proceeding with the intubation procedure. After we cleaned up the liquid using a suction machine, I managed to see the trachea opening clearly and intubation was performed successfully.

“This was proved by the increase of oxygen saturation until 93 to 94 per cent under intubation,” he said when testifying at the trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam who were charged with four others still at large, with the murder of Jong-nam, 45, at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) departure hall at 9am on Feb 13, this year.

To a question by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin on why Jong-nam had to undergo intubation, the fourth witness said this was because the patient’s oxygen circulation was slow and could not return to the normal level of saturation despite the provision of a face mask and hydro mask.

The doctor said after intubation, the patient’s blood pressure improved, reading was 108/70, pulse was 90 to 100 per minute, and the saturation was 94 per cent.

“So, the patient was stabilised but we needed to transfer the patient to a hospital with an ICU (intensive care unit) setting,” he testified before High Court Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin.

He said previously, the man’s blood pressure had suddenly dropped to a very low reading from 220/109 to 70/40, and that he had to give atropine and adrenaline to further increase his situation.

Dr Nik Mohd Adzrul Ariff said Jong-nam suffered a seizure when he was sent to the clinic and was clutching his head.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama