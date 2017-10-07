Lorry runs over toddler after ramming motorcycle he was on in Penang

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 7 — A three-year-old male toddler was killed after he was run over by a lorry on the road shoulder of a sundry shop in Jalan Penaga, here, this afternoon.

The toddler’s father, Roslan Ismail, 44, said his son Muhammad Amar Danish died at the scene of the accident due to severe head injuries.

“We have just arrived at the sundry shop to buy some items for my grass cutter. A lorry suddenly rammed my motorcycle and both of us fell.

“My son fell on to the road and was run over by the lorry’s back tyres,” he told reporters when met at the Kepala Batas Hospital mortuary here today.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara District police chief Acting ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor who confirmed the incident, said the case was being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama