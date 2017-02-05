Last updated Sunday, February 05, 2017 1:43 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Lorry overturns near Jempol, killing driver and an attendant

Sunday February 5, 2017
12:13 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: For soul-satisfying fare, head to Mok TehThe Edit: For soul-satisfying fare, head to Mok Teh

Beckham slams reports of promoting himself through charity workBeckham slams reports of promoting himself through charity work

ProjekMMO: Gadis mualaf Korea jadi model butik muslimaProjekMMO: Gadis mualaf Korea jadi model butik muslima

Indonesia takes aim at Islamic hardliners behind governor protestsIndonesia takes aim at Islamic hardliners behind governor protests

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — A lorry laden with frozen processed chicken overturned at Km36 of Jalan Bahau-Kemayan near Jempol early today, killing the Bangladeshi driver and an attendant, police said.

Another attendant was badly injured, said Jempol Police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

He identified the dead men as Tanvir Ahammed Siddique, 46, the driver, and Ismail Fadlizah, also 46.

The injured attendant was Mohd Syaaban Mohd Amin, 29, who had been sent to the Jempol Hospital, he said.

Noorzainy said the accident happened at about 5.30am when the lorry veered out of control at a sharp bend and overturned on the road shoulder, trapping Tanvir and Ismail in the crushed driver’s cabin.

“Tanvir and Ismail died on the spot,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Noorzainy said a check of the records showed that the lorry had eight cases of speeding between 2013 and 2015.

The bodies of Tanvir and Ismail were also sent to the Jempol Hospital, he said.  — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline