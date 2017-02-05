Lorry overturns near Jempol, killing driver and an attendant

SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — A lorry laden with frozen processed chicken overturned at Km36 of Jalan Bahau-Kemayan near Jempol early today, killing the Bangladeshi driver and an attendant, police said.

Another attendant was badly injured, said Jempol Police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

He identified the dead men as Tanvir Ahammed Siddique, 46, the driver, and Ismail Fadlizah, also 46.

The injured attendant was Mohd Syaaban Mohd Amin, 29, who had been sent to the Jempol Hospital, he said.

Noorzainy said the accident happened at about 5.30am when the lorry veered out of control at a sharp bend and overturned on the road shoulder, trapping Tanvir and Ismail in the crushed driver’s cabin.

“Tanvir and Ismail died on the spot,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Noorzainy said a check of the records showed that the lorry had eight cases of speeding between 2013 and 2015.

The bodies of Tanvir and Ismail were also sent to the Jempol Hospital, he said. — Bernama