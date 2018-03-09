Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Lorry driver seriously hurt by sliding log

By SYLVIA LOOI

Friday March 9, 2018
01:45 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
March 09, 2018
02:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

United must do more to beat Liverpool, Matic admitsUnited must do more to beat Liverpool, Matic admits

Actor Farid Kamil claims trial to giving false evidenceActor Farid Kamil claims trial to giving false evidence

Japan tax agency head resigns in wake of cronyism scandalJapan tax agency head resigns in wake of cronyism scandal

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Fire and Rescue Department personnel attending to the injured lorry driver at the wood processing plant in Ipoh March 9, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue DepartmentFire and Rescue Department personnel attending to the injured lorry driver at the wood processing plant in Ipoh March 9, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue DepartmentIPOH, March 9 — A 45-year-old lorry driver sustained serious injuries after a log fell on him during unloading at a wood processing plant this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 9.06am and rushed to the plant at Jalan Johan 1/3, in the Pengkalan 2 Industrial Area where the man was found half-conscious.

“We administered CPR while waiting for the arrival of ambulance,” a department spokesman said contacted.

The man was then sent to the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for further treatment.

According to the same official, the driver was untying the chain holding the logs he had carried over from Gerik when one of them slid down and hit him.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram