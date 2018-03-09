Lorry driver seriously hurt by sliding log

Fire and Rescue Department personnel attending to the injured lorry driver at the wood processing plant in Ipoh March 9, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue DepartmentIPOH, March 9 — A 45-year-old lorry driver sustained serious injuries after a log fell on him during unloading at a wood processing plant this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 9.06am and rushed to the plant at Jalan Johan 1/3, in the Pengkalan 2 Industrial Area where the man was found half-conscious.

“We administered CPR while waiting for the arrival of ambulance,” a department spokesman said contacted.

The man was then sent to the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for further treatment.

According to the same official, the driver was untying the chain holding the logs he had carried over from Gerik when one of them slid down and hit him.