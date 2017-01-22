Lorry driver says didn’t report assault because he feared for his life

Nasrul Faiz said the incident happened after he accidentally reversed his lorry and bumped into a Mercedes-Benz, breaking its car registration number plate. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The lorry driver who was assaulted by a group of men at a condominium car park in Bukit Antarabangsa here last Saturday did not lodge a police report on the incident because he feared for his safety.

Nasrul Faiz Zulfahmi, 25, claimed that he had been threatened to not do so and that the group of people who attacked him were gangsters.

“After the incident, my employer was contacted by a person that no police report should be made on the incident.

“According to my manager, the group of men are gangsters and they can endanger my life if I made the wrong decision,” he told reporters at a peaceful assembly which was held at a petrol station in Sungai Besi here to show support for Nasrul Faiz.

Nasrul Faiz said the incident happened after he accidentally reversed his lorry and bumped into a Mercedes-Benz, breaking its car registration number plate.

“Only because of a broken car registration plate, I was beaten and received 13 stitches on the neck,” he added.

More than 200 lorry drivers participated in the peaceful assembly which was organised by Pertubuhan Ikatan Usahawan Kecil dan Sederhana Malaysia (IKHLAS) to demand the police to take action against the group of men who assaulted Nasrul Faiz.

IKHLAS president Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah said such a violent and inhuman act should not be condoned and stern action should be taken.

The lorry drivers assembled there since 11am and dispersed about an hour later. There was no untoward incident. — Bernama