Lorry driver remanded over crash that killed Singaporean family

Four people were killed while five others injured in a pile up in Port Dickson yesterday.PORT DICKSON, Jan 4 — A lorry driver has been remanded for four days starting today to assist investigations into an accident in which four people were killed at Lukut-Sepang road yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abd Razak after receiving the application from police this morning.

The 54-year-old man who was at the Port Dickson Magistrate Court at 8.35am, arrived in a police vehicle in lockup attire.

Yesterday, a Singaporean family of four died after the Honda Stream they were travelling in was crushed by a lorry coming from Sepang towards Seremban.

The dead victims were Rosli Samad, 54, Maimunah Sapari, 51, Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18 and Nor Amalina Rosli, 21.

Five people were injured in the accident involving three vehicles and a motorcycle. — Bernama