Lorry driver, passenger in Parit crash test positive for meth

Three people, including the special officer of a state executive councillor were killed in an accident along Jalan Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan this morning. ― Picture courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue departmentIPOH, Dec 13 — Urine tests showed that a lorry driver and his passenger who were involved in a crash that killed three people, including a state executive councillor’s aide, had taken methamphetamine, police said.

Perak Tengah police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said police would be applying to remand both the 25 year-old lorry driver and 27-year-old passenger tomorrow.

The crash, which involved the lorry and a Proton Saga, occurred near Parit, around 65km from here this morning.

Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin Ahmad Azzudin, 35, who was a special officer to state executive councillor Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin died when the Proton Saga veered into a ditch along Jalan Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan at around 6.30am.

Also killed were his wife Norhaslina Abd Razak, 27, and Ahmad’s 24-year-old sister Nor Azira Ahmad Azzudin, who was a practical student attached to the Teluk Intan customs department.

The accident was believed to have happened when both vehicles slammed into each other before careening into the ditch.

“Early investigations indicate that the Proton was heading in the direction of Teluk Intan from Kampung Gajah,” said Zainal earlier today.

“ We believe it entered the opposite lane before hitting the lorry. After the collision, both vehicles veered into the ditch.”

Zainal said the lorry driver and passenger escaped unhurt.

Zainal added that the victims’ bodies had been taken to the Changkat Melintang hospital for post mortem.