Lorry driver killed, son hurt in multiple-vehicle crash near Kulai

The rear end of the express bus that was hit by a lorry during the multiple-vehicle accident along Km 45.2 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Kulai last night. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue DepartmentKULAI, April 3 — A lorry driver died on the spot while his teenaged son was injured after their vehicle rear-ended an express bus at Km 45.2 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near here last night.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the 10.45pm pile-up.

The deceased was identified as Zainal Abidin Abdul Rahman, 57.

The injured son Zai Nazrul Haqim Zainal Abidin, 19, who was also the lorry driver’s assistant, was rushed to Temenggung Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital in Kulai.

The 27 express bus passengers escaped unhurt.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 10.58pm and sent a six-man team from the Renggam fire station to the scene.

“The six-member team completed the operation and cleared the incident area at 12.30am,” the spokesman said.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when all vehicles were in the left lane.

“The vehicles were moving slowly when the lorry suddenly crashed into the rear of the express bus, causing it to move forward and hit three other cars in front,” he said.

Police are investigating the case as causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.