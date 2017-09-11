Lorry driver celebrates birthday in jail, fined RM10,000 for bribing MACC officer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — A lorry driver , whose 45th birthday falls today, is celebrating it in jail after the Sessions Court sentenced him to a week’s jail and fined RM10,000 for bribing an officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Judge Madihah Harullah ordered How Ah Lai to serve the jail sentence today after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

How, who has three children, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of offering RM300 bribe to MACC Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Izham Mohd Hashim, 36, as an inducement for action not to be taken against him (How) for allegedly encroaching into government land and conducting mining activities without a permit.

The offence was committed at the Taman Selatan Government Reserve Land and Precinct 20 Mining Site between 1pm and 1.30pm on Feb 11 last year.

How paid the fine.

He was charged under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of up to five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Nurdihana Rosdi, prosecuted, while How was represented by lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh.

Meanwhile, outside the court while being escorted by the police to the lock-up, How attempted to prevent media photographers and cameramen covering the case from taking his picture. — Bernama