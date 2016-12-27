Lorry driver held over death of motorcyclist after making illegal U-turn

JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — A lorry driver was detained for allegedly causing the death of a motorcyclist when he made an illegal U-turn in Taman Adda Heights here, yesterday.

Johor Baru (South) district deputy police chief Supt M. Kumar said in the 6.15am incident, a lorry laden with frozen chicken, coming from Taman Adda Heights and heading to Taman Daya, had stopped at an intersection to make a turn before being hit from behind by a motorcycle.

Kumar said the motorcyclist died on the spot due to serious head and body injuries after colliding with the lorry.

“Investigations revealed that the lorry driver was negligent when making the U-turn at an unauthorised place and causing a fatal accident. The 16-year-old motorcyclist did not have a valid licence,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama