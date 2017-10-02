Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Lorry driver fined for dishonest concealment of student’s money

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 —  A lorry driver was fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for dishonest concealment of RM797 belonging to a college student last July.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohamad Som meted out the fine on Mohd Kamal Safinya, 40, who pleaded guilty to the charge of dishonestly concealing the money belonging to Loke Bee Chin, 23.

He paid the fine.

Mohd Kamal was charged with committing the offence at a condominium in Taman Danau Saujana, Setapak here, last July 15.

The charge, under Section 424 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin prosecuted, while Mohd Kamal, who has four children, was unrepresented. — Bernama

