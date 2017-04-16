Look for me in Malaysia, Dr Zakir Naik tells India

Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik (centred) is pictured at the ‘IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik’ event in Kuala Lumpur, April 16, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik told the Indian government today to locate him in Malaysia amid its plans to seek Interpol assistance in a terrorism investigation against him.

Dr Zakir accused the Indian authorities of practicing double standards, labelling the probe as a “coward investigation”.

“Such a coward investigation, they have got no guts. If they want to face to face interview me, then come over here and talk. Come to the neutral ground,” he said to reporters during a press conference held after the “Istimak session of Dr Zakir Naik with 150 Malaysian Muslim Intellectuals” today.

Dr Zakir said that he is not willing to present himself before India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), claiming that instances of abuse are rife among Muslim activists.

“I told them that I’m ready to be interviewed on Skype, phone and video conferencing. If I go there, they will torture me.

“So, why should I go there? They have done that to other Muslims and I’ve got proof.”

Yesterday, Times of India reported that the NIA had decided to seek a Red Corner Notice, aiming at curbing his movements out of Saudi Arabia after several summons for him to appear before the authorities were ignored.

The report said Zakir had been frequently travelling to Malaysia and Indonesia from Saudi Arabia.

He allegedly fled to Saudi Arabia after investigations were commenced on him and his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation, for terror propaganda.