‘Long draught’ for Sabah if Dr M becomes PM, Sabah DCM says

Pairin was commenting on the Pakatan Harapan decision to name Dr Mahathir as the candidate for prime minister if the Opposition pact wins the next general election. — Bernama picTAWAU, Jan 9 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) founder Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said today the people of Sabah would be in for “a long drought” if Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad becomes the prime minister again.

Pairin, who is Sabah deputy chief minister, said Sabahans had experienced the rule of Dr Mahathir for 22 years when he was the prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

He was commenting on the Pakatan Harapan decision to name Dr Mahathir as the candidate for prime minister if the Opposition pact wins the next general election.

“Everyone knows who Dr Mahathir is. He has acknowledged many weaknesses and mistakes and has sought forgiveness from the people. If he has stated so, is it logical for us to accept him as the prime minister again? Certainly not,” he said.

Pairin spoke to reporters after a ground-breaking for the Tawau Phase Three water supply scheme, which also involves the construction of the first multi-purpose water dam in Sabah. — Bernama