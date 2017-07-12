Long arm of law finally ensnares Penang salesman with 100 traffic summonses

Police said the man racked up the summonses over a period of 10 years. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, July 12 — A salesman with 100 outstanding traffic summonses since 10 years ago was detained by police in a special three-hour traffic operation at Jalan Patani, George Town, here today.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 30-year old man who was detained in the operation which started at 10am was found to have failed to settle the summonses involving various offences including illegal parking.

“The inspection also found 97 of his outstanding summonses were in the Northeast district while others from other areas in this state. All the summonses have yet to be settled until today,” he told reporters after the operation, here today.

He said during the operation, 220 summonses were issued involving various offences including beating the red light, using mobile phone while driving and not wearing the seat belt.

A total of 14 arrest warrant notices were issued to the motorists who had not settled their outstanding summonses. — Bernama