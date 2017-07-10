Lock-up cells overcrowded, hearing on Balamurugan’s death told

A police officer in charge of the lock-up told the hearing on S. Balamurugan’s death in custody that up to 40 detainees had been held at cells meant for eight people. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Up to 40 detainees have been held at cells meant for eight people at the Shah Alam Central lock-up due to damaged facilities, a police officer told a hearing on S. Balamurugan’s death in custody.

The Star Online reported ASP Mazhar Mohamad, who is in charge of the lock-up, as telling the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) hearing that facilities in the enquiry room as well as CCTV cameras for certain lock-ups and other areas were not functional.

“In Shah Alam, we have a total of 88 cells which should accommodate up to 234 detainees in total, including women and juveniles. Of the 88 cells, 19 cannot be used as these have problems like piping and damaged toilets. Some also have other problems like broken lighting systems,” he was quoted saying at the hearing in Putrajaya.

Mazhar reportedly said there was a cell for juveniles at the police station, but it could not be used as it was damaged.

“Considering our shortage of cells and the number of requests to have people detained here, we just fill them. We don’t have a choice, so we just stuff them all in,” he said.

The police officer reportedly said the issue of damaged facilities has been reported to the logistics department.

“All we know is that it will cost RM2mil to fix, but nothing further has happened,” he said.

Last May, the public hearing was told that the police had ignored the Klang magistrate court’s order to release Balamurugan, who would later succumb, on February 7 at the North Klang district police headquarters, to his injuries.

A pathologist in charge of the autopsy noted that blunt force trauma consistent with beatings had contributed to Balamurugan’s death, as he already had existing heart conditions and liver disease.