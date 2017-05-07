Locals welcome new rules to restrict foreign ownership of businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Locals are pleased with City Hall’s new guidelines to restrict foreign ownership of businesses, saying it would improve the city’s image.

Here’s what they said:

Naga Muthu, 65, retired civil servant:

“I tried to buy vegetables at Pudu market recently and when I tried to bargain, the foreign trader aggressively told me to get lost if I didn’t like his prices. I was shocked. Some of these traders have become so brazen and I do not feel safe going to such places anymore.”

Teo Fook Yee, 28, mobile phone shop attendant:

“Business licences, especially for small traders, should only be held by locals. It is good the authorities are doing this otherwise we would be slowly forced out by foreigners. If everyone from abroad is allowed to set up businesses here, what will be left for us?”

Kavitha Rao, 26, hotel front desk:

“It is not right (for foreigners to easily set up businesses here) as we pay taxes and comply with regulations. City Hall should have done this sooner instead of letting the problem get out of hand. At least action is finally being taken.”

Abdul Karim Mohamed, 37, civil servant:

“There is nothing wrong in earning a decent living but we need to protect our people. Foreigners come here as factory workers or for social visits but instead open shops. They are taking away the livelihood of locals and making it difficult for us.”