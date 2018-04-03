Local tourism to benefit from stringent US visa application procedures, Nazri says

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The local tourism industry will benefit from the US government's plans to increase vetting procedures for visa applicants, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

He said the harder it gets for Malaysians to obtain visas, the better it was for him and his Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

“On a lighter side, to me, it’s good that they don’t go to the US for holidays. They can stay at home and enjoy.

“If it has become so difficult for us to go to a country, then forget about it, spend your money here,” he said.

This comes as the Trump administration plans to implement stricter vetting, insisting on seeing applicants’ social media identities, previous telephone numbers and email addresses, along with travel undertaken during that period of travel.

Nazri, however, likened the proposed stringent vetting procedures to the recent Anti Fake-News Bill 2018 that was passed in parliament.

“So you see, to ensure there is no fake news or sabotage, even the Americans are doing it, not just Malaysia.

“However, every country has their right to protect their interest, and I feel if the Americans are doing it, it’s their prerogative,” he said.

This follows reports of the US Department of State’s plans to expand its information base by adding questions to its Electronic Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration (DS-260).

The online form will indicate a number of social media platforms and “requires the applicant to provide any identifiers used by applicants for those platforms during the five years preceding the date of application”.

The State Department estimates that its revised visa process would affect over 700,000 immigrant visa applicants wanting to enter the United States; before the plan, it had already flagged an estimated 65,000 people for limited review.