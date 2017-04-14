Local reality star Azri AF9 charged with child abuse

PETALING JAYA, April 14 — A participant of the 9th season reality singing competition, Mohammad Azri Abdullah, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing his step daughter.

Mohammad Azri, 30, who is married to fifth season Mentor champion, Salma Andi-Asis, after the charge was read out to him before Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar.

He was charged with committing the offence on the girl, now aged 10, by dipping her hands in hot water at an apartment at Section 9, Subang Jaya here, at 8 am on May 5, 2016.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor VV Suloshani, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM15,000 with one surety, but lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing Mohammad Azri, said his client was the sole family breadwinner and had three children and a mother to take care of.

The court then set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and fixed May 15 for mention.

Mohammad Azri married Salma on Jan 31 last year and the couple has a child from the marriage. — Bernama