Local publisher Fixi sues KB1M for RM105,000 in arrears

In a statement, Fixi said it filed the suit with the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today over the arrears accumulated since last year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Independent publisher Fixi filed a lawsuit today to recover RM104,930.75 owed by Kedai Buku 1Malaysia Sdn Bhd (KB1M), an initiative by the federal government to sell books at cheaper prices to the public.

“The last time KB1M made payments to us was on November 2016, which was more than a year ago. Since then, we have contacted the concerned parties several times with no reply,” said the statement.

Fixi said it delivered a letter of demand to KB1M on November 1, 2017 seeking the payment in the next two weeks, but this was ignored.

“Therefore, we have no choice but to file a suit to recover the revenue from the sales of our books,” it said.

Putrajaya launched the first KB1M outlet in September 2012 at the Urban Transformation Centre in Pudu Sentral, ostensibly to provide books and stationeries at more affordable prices.