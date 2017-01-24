Loan sharks using pretty women to embarrass borrowers

MCA’s Datuk Michael Chong explained that several women are employed by the loan sharks specially to carry out this task, and said it was a clever strategy as defaulters immediately pay up to avoid 'losing face'. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Loan sharks are sending provocatively-dressed women to defaulters’ workplaces as a ploy to get them to repay their debt, according to MCA’s Datuk Michael Chong.

In a New Straits Times report, the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department said the tactic has increasingly been used in the past two to three years.

“What would your colleagues or employers think when they see a pretty young woman in a short skirt waiting in the office or reception area to see you?

“It can be extremely embarrassing, even before they say they are from a debt-collection agency. If they don’t introduce themselves, or worse the loan sharks send a different women every day, everyone would think that the borrow was having one or more marital affairs,” he said.

Chong explained that several women are employed by the loan sharks specially to carry out this task, and said it was a clever strategy as defaulters immediately pay up to avoid “losing face”.

He also claimed that last year alone, his department saw over 639 complaints against loan sharks involving some RM59 million.