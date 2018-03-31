List of Kelantan BN candidates nearing completion, says Mustapa

The list of Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) is nearing completion, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliJELI, March 31 — The list of Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) is nearing completion, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the candidates’ list was also being screened by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and would be handed over to the party leadership soon.

“The full list of candidates for evaluation and screening is expected to be completed in another week’s time,” he told reporters after launching the “Memperkasakan Kesihatan Pergigian Orang Asli” programme in Kampung Sungai Rual Dewan here today.

Mustapa, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister, said GE14 was the time for the people to assess the promises made by parties.

“For instance, although the federal government has never made promises to construct buildings such as Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and the Urban Transformation Centre and was defeated in the state, it still continued with their construction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mustapa, who is also Kelantan Umno Liaison chairman, denied the allegation of the involvement of Kelantan BN in arranging a meeting with five individuals to forge a collaboration with PAS after the end of GE13.

“This matter is out of my knowledge. If the allegation is true, the meeting did not involve the state’s main leader. However, the purpose of the meeting is also doubtful,” he said.

He was commenting on a claim made by Kelantan Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah who is also PAS vice-president in a video recording that had gone viral on the social websites that he was allegedly approached by five Malay leaders after GE13 to form an alliance for the benefit of Malays.

However, in the video recording, Mohd Amar did not name the leaders involved. — Bernama