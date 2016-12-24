Liow: Transport Ministry aims to prevent future accidents after Johor bus crash

The transport minister said officials from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Road Safety Department (JKJR) have been instructed to conduct investigations from the perspective of road safety to identify the cause of the accident in Muar.

The transport minister said officials from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Road Safety Department (JKJR) have been instructed to conduct investigations from the perspective of road safety to identify the cause of the accident in Muar.

“Results from the thorough investigation will be used by the ministry to make the necessary improvements from all angles to prevent repeat incidents,” Liow said in a statement.

“Miros and SPAD (Land Public Transport Commission) will also work together to audit the relevant operator. Initial information from the police will also be analysed to identify the cause of the incident. The results of the investigation are expected to be produced in the nearest time possible,” he added.

The MCA president also urged Malaysians not to engage in speculation before results of the investigation are released.

SPAD announced earlier today that it has suspended Goldstar Express (M) Sdn Bhd’s operator’s licence with immediate effect, after an express bus by Alisan Golden Coach plunged into a ravine along the North-South Expressway in Muar in the wee hours of the morning en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru, killing 14 people including the driver.

Today’s accident was the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands bus crash that killed 37 people.

The fatalities in the Muar bus crash comprised 12 Malaysians and two Singaporeans. They were six men, seven women and a toddler. Sixteen others were injured.

Miros has criticised the authorities for failing to implement safety regulations recommended by a state-powered panel in 2013 following the Genting Highlands crash, described as the deadliest traffic accident in Malaysian history.