Liow: Traffic offenders during ‘Ops Selamat’ to face court action

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai Chuan said road users should play their role to reduce road accidents. — Picture by Siow Feng SawKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Legal action will be taken against motorists caught violating traffic regulations, like using emergency lane and overtaking at double lines, under ‘Op Selamat” to be held during the Chinese New year celebration from Jan 21 to Feb 5.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said no compound would be issued to motorists caught committing the offences.

“I am giving an early warning. Don’t say we do not issue any warning,” he told reporters after lighting the lanterns and drum performance in conjunction with the 2017 Chinese New Year celebration here today.

He said similar action was taken against motorists caught violating traffic regulations in Op Selamat held during the Aidilfitri celebration last year.

He said road users should play their role to reduce road accidents and fatalities during the festive season.

“The responsibility should not be left to the government and the authorities alone,” he added. — Bernama