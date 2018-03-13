Liow says Penang CM using debate challenge to dodge questions

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai unveils the new KLIA Ekspres train in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali SEPANG, March 13 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is avoiding answering questions about his state’s controversial undersea tunnel project by challenging political rivals to debate, said Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Responding to Lim’s insistence that he would only address the topic in a debate against the MCA president, Liow told the DAP secretary-general to be forthright in explaining the project being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“He was asked about the tunnel issue, it is pertinent and crucial that he answers as it is not a matter of what position you hold to participate in the debate,” said Liow at the unveiling of the new KLIA Express today.

“There’s no need to run away from this debate by using excuses of his position as a chief minister.”

On March 5, MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong challenged Lim to a public debate of the Penang undersea tunnel project

On March 7, Lim said he would only debate Liow, claiming this was necessary as the two were considered equals.

Lim pointed out that he accepted a similar challenge from former MCA president Tan Sri Chua Soi Lek in 2012.