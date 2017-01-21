Liow: RM20 road fee for foreign cars from Indonesia next

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says the road charge is to stop cloned vehicles and ensure foreign car owners have no outstanding summonses. — Picture by Kamles Kumar KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Indonesia will have to pay RM20 road charge soon, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai announced today.

The road levy was introduced last November 1 for foreign vehicles entering the country from Singapore to the south and drew allegations of discrimination from the republic’s road authority.

“We will impose a similar charge on vehicles entering from Indonesia as well,” Liow was quoted by The Star Online as telling reporters in Seremban after opening MCA’s Temiang service centre there.

He added that the road charge was to stop cloned vehicles and to ensure foreign car owners have no outstanding summonses.

Liow was reported to have announced that the road charge will also be imposed on cars entering from Thailand, though no date has been given for implementation.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said last November that the charge for incoming foreign cars from Thailand to the north will start by end of this year.

Liow also reported expressing relief that Singapore now realises the road charge was not discriminatory.

However, the vehicle entry registration for incoming cars from Singapore has been suspended until further notice. It is also unknown if charges, previously postponed, have started.

The Singaporean government said yesterday that it will stop its road charge on Malaysian-registered vehicles when Putrajaya imposes the same at all Malaysian borders with Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia.

From February 15, all foreign-registered cars entering Singapore via the Causeway from Johor will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge of S$6.40 (RM20).

This will be on top of the existing Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), toll charges and fixed Electronic Road Pricing fees that drivers must pay at the checkpoints.

Singapore already charges S$35 for the VEP on foreign-registered cars entering the city-state, although each vehicle is given 10 free days a year and there are no charges during the weekends.

Cars entering Singapore between 5pm and 2am from Monday to Friday are also exempt from VEP.