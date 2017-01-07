Liow refutes claims MCA drifting away from Umno

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks to the media on current issues impacting MCA and party direction at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2016. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has today refuted claims that the party is no longer relevant and is distancing itself from Umno.

He said although MCA is a Chinese-based party it would continue to have close ties with the Malay, Indian and other communities in working towards the prosperity of the nation.

“MCA remains relevant. We have been together with Umno and MIC since the formation of Malaysia and in achieving national unity,” he told reporters after an “English Speaking Members” session at Wisma MCA, here.

On Chinese support for the party, the minister admitted it had been a challenge to win their support but MCA would continue to fight for their interests.

Liow, who is also Transport Minister, said the Chinese community should also realise that MCA had contributed greatly to the people, especially the Chinese in implementing inclusive policies and development projects including the establishment of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia Berhad (Kojadi).

Touching on the motion for the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Bill 2016, he said MCA's Legal team would submit their findings and report before the bill is reviewed and debated in Parliament. ― Bernama