Liow: Potential MCA GE14 candidates are mostly new faces

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says potential MCA candidates will be 'mobilised' to work among the grassroots during which their performance would be gauged from time to time for MCA's GE14 shortlist. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says potential MCA candidates will be 'mobilised' to work among the grassroots during which their performance would be gauged from time to time for MCA's GE14 shortlist. — Picture by Saw Siow FengBENTONG, Feb 2 ― Most of the MCA candidates identified by the party for the 14th general election are new faces, according to its president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

The potential candidates would be 'mobilised' to work among the grassroots during which their performance would be gauged from time to time for MCA's GE14 shortlist, he told Bernama today.

Earlier, he attended a Chinese New Year celebration with Taman Bukit Dinding residents in Karak near here.

Liow who is also Transport Minister said in this way, MCA would be confident of having selected the right candidates who are favoured by the constituents and therefore winnable. ― Bernama

