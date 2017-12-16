Liow: Pakatan Harapan does not have core values in its struggle

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Pakatan Harapan does not have core values in its struggle. ― Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Dec 16 — MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai today snapped at opposition pact, Pakatan Harapan, for not having core values in its struggle.

He said this was in contrast to Barisan Nasional (BN) in which the coalition has five core values, namely mutual respect, cooperation, harmony, unity and consensus.

As such, Liow said Pakatan Harapan was deemed as just wanting to prioritise the interests of the respective parties in the pact since they did not have the core values.

“This is especially so for the DAP, they don’t have the principle of cooperation. They were with PAS and later, with Pribumi (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia). This shows that they are the party that just want to seek power but they don’t have principle in its struggle for the country.

“(In fact,) they often make a U-turn. The most obvious example was when PKR received the participation of (former) Perkasa Youth (chief) recently. They welcomed him as a hero but if we look at it, that’s just how DAP (works). They criticised Perkasa before this but today, they received Perkasa as their partner,” he said.

Liow, who is also Transport Minister, said this to reporters after attending the Meet the People session for Tebrau parliamentary constituency at SJK(C) Pei Chih here today.

He said the people should not be deceived by the Pakatan Harapan’s propaganda as they would not take the country anywhere.

“In Malaysia’s plural society, MCA is a very relevant party as it can ensure political stability, harmony, unity and the continuity of the government’s inclusive policies.

“We will also make sure that the cooperation with Umno and BN component (parties) is here to stay as that is BN’s core values,” Liow said. — Bernama