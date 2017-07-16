Liow: Malaysia is more resolute to seek justice for MH17 victims

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks to the media on current issues impacting MCA and party direction at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2016. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysia is more resolute to seek justice and remains single-minded in its pursuit to prosecute those responsible in the unfortunate tragedy that brought down Malaysia Airline (MAS) flight MH17, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said the Malaysian government, together with its Joint Investigation Team (JIT) partners, had never wavered from its commitments to seek justice by prosecuting the perpetrators responsible for the inhuman act.

“In this regard, we welcome the joint decision reached by JIT for a national prosecution to take place in the Netherlands as an effective process for ensuring accountability in compliance with the highest international standards.

“We are also pleased to note that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service will make the necessary decisions concerning prosecution at the appropriate time given the criminal investigation is still ongoing,” he said in a statement marking the third anniversary of the MH17 tragedy, here tonight.

MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all the 298 people on board. The victims were from the Netherlands, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Philippines, Canada and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, reiterating the tragedy, Liow said there were no words to describe the feelings, pain and sorrow that the families and loved ones of those on-board have gone through in these three years since that tragic day.

“Three years may have passed, but the memories of the passengers and crew on-board will always be with all of us and they will be remembered dearly. Ten nations have also lost sons and daughters to this tragedy.

“This day is in fact, a very sad day for us. However, during these trying times, we must strengthen our solidarity and unity among ourselves in memory of this MH17 tragedy,” he said

He also expressed gratitude to JIT and other nations, as well as various organisations, that had helped Malaysia during these trying times particularly for helping the country to move forward on a more solid ground. — Bernama