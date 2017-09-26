Liow hopes Singapore’s new BioScreen system will not inconvenience road users

Liow hopes the BioScreen system, to be introduced by Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints here, will not cause problems to road users. — Reuters picJOHOR BAHRU, Sept 26 ― The Malaysian Government hopes that the BioScreen system, to be introduced by Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints here, will not cause problems to road users.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said he did not deny that each country had its own immigration policy and system in ensuring its security.

However, the policy, he said, should not inconvenience the public.

“We also have systems to ensure the security of the country, including the soon-to-be-implemented Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Road Charge (RC) which has been imposed on every vehicle entering Malaysia,” he said.

“But I hope whatever policy that will be introduced by Singapore will not cause congestion and hardship to the people. It should facilitate the public,” he told reporters after opening the Alibaba Global Course for small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs here today.

Yesterday, the ICA said it would be progressively expanding the trial of the thumbprint scanning system for car travellers arriving and departing through the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

Meanwhile, Liow urged SME entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Aeropolis project to market their products to Asean countries and China.

He said the call was due to the fact that many SME entrepreneurs in Malaysia were doing business traditionally and therefore they should dare to transform themselves according to the changing world. ― Bernama