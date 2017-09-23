Liow: DAP misleading public about beer fest ban

Two days ago, Lim reportedly called Liow a 'liar' for saying that the festival was cancelled due to security reasons.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has accused DAP of deception in its criticism of him for supporting a ban on a beer festival next month for security reasons.

The Star newspaper quoted the federal minister as defending the decision and saying DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang was trying to smear the MCA by accusing the former of lying about the reason for the ban.

“I was just carrying out my duty as MCA president by bringing the matter to the Cabinet to get an explanation over the issue and I relayed the feedback to the people.

“There is nothing (else) in that,” Liow said at a press conference in Johor yesterday.

“He (Lim) has misled the people and the truth has prevailed,” the minister added.

Two days ago, Lim called Liow a “liar” for saying that the festival was cancelled due to security reasons.

The DAP stalwart referred to the briefly published denial by Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division head Deputy Comm Datuk Ayob Khan about such threats.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has since confirmed that the festival could not be allowed to go on due to fears of a possible attack by militant groups.

Liow now wants Lim to withdraw his statement and apologise.

“He asked me to apologise when in fact he should be apologising to me and the rakyat.

“He made it very personal and vindictive and to attack MCA through such tactics is very uncalled for,” the MCA president was quoted saying.