Liow: Awas, Kejara to be implemented in April

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says the Automated Awareness Safety System and the Demerit Points For Traffic Offences System will be impremented in April this year. — Reuters picBENTONG, Jan 26 ― The Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) and the Demerit Points For Traffic Offences System (Kejara), due to be implemented in April, can reduce the number of road accidents in the country.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the systems developed by the Road Transport Department (RTD) were in final stages involving the link to the RTD website to enable users to get information on their traffic offences.

“The sophisticated systems include closed-circuit camera system and the use of IT to identify and trace all traffic offenders in a short time. Traffic offenders will be warned, compound, suspended (licence) and blacklisted for offences such as speeding and beating the red light.

“We are still studying the ideal medium to serve the notices to offenders which will be announced later,” he said after launching the Road Safety Campaign and Chinese New Year celebration of East Coast Expressway attended by the President and Chief Executive Officer of ANIH Berhad, Tan Sri Azmil Khalid, here, today.

Awas, which was slated for implementation in May 2016, had to be postponed due to some technical problems and legislation related to the RTD.

Liow said Awas involves 21 cameras in high risk accident areas nationwide, including in Pagoh, site of the express bus horror crash.

He hopes the system can educate road users to comply with the speed limit and traffic regulations to reduce the number of fatal road accidents. ― Bernama