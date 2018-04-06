Lines drawn for fiercest polls fight yet

Barisan Nasional flags are seen at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif PETALING JAYA, April 6 — The battle for the so-called “mother of all elections” has officially begun and the stakes — both politically and personally for the personalities involved — have never been higher.

While the ultimate prize remains the keys to Putrajaya, also at stake is the pride of the political heavyweights leading the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact seeking to depose it.

The 14th general election will not be just another election, not with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad personally heading the Opposition vanguard to oust Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his coalition from power.

For the 93-year-old Dr Mahathir, this may represent his final opportunity to realise his goal of forcing out Najib, whom he considers an obstacle for the former's plans for the country and ambitions for his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

To reach this point, Dr Mahathir has had to swallow his pride to reconcile with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the deputy he sacked in 1998 and who became the de facto leader of the Opposition.

As his reward, the former prime minister was able to co-opt the Pakatan Harapan pact for his ambitions, becoming its chairman and “top dog” of parties such as DAP and PKR that had once reviled him.

With all their foes amassed against them, Najib and BN have made sure to prepare well.

This time, they are unlikely to be caught off-guard as they were in 2008 and again in 2013.

They are prepared for the Opposition to build on DAP's success in cornering the Chinese vote by using Dr Mahathir to now split the Malay community's political support.

BN is letting its achievement do the talking, touting various “report cards” of its performance both at state and federal levels.

In turn, PH has continued to bank on controversies and scandals that they believe can convince voters, especially the Malays, to reject the ruling coalition.

However, the pact's trump card is ultimately Dr Mahathir, whom they believe can manufacture a so-called “Malay tsunami” to complement the Chinese wave that swept the 2013 election.

Pakatan's trump card is ultimately Dr Mahathir, whom they believe can manufacture a so-called 'Malay tsunami' to complement the Chinese wave that swept the 2013 election. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriThe pact is also convinced that BN has not been able to satisfactorily explain matters such as 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), brewing discontent among east Malaysians, and more.

Having written off former ally PAS — despite the unresolved threat the Islamist party still poses via multi-cornered fights — PH believes that hammering home these points in the final stretch will pay dividends.

But that belief could be mistaken. In fact, the country has essentially been in an unending political campaign since the aftermath of Election 2008.

In that time, BN has relentlessly parried and responded to the barrage of attacks, all while steering the country towards continued economic growth and prosperity.

Beyond Putrajaya, PH is also going on the offensive in Johor, confident that it can add the Umno bastion state to its stable that already contains Penang and Selangor.

The pact should beware, however, as BN is now “awakened” and out of its comfort zone. It has moved to address areas where it had been weak in 2013, particularly in the areas of online campaigning and outreach.

It has overcome its previous deficit and could be said to have taken the lead in the area, with clever approaches that reflect the savagery of its rivals’ attacks back onto them.

Still, BN continues to have chinks in its armour, and cleverly-placed thrusts using sentiments such as Dr Mahathir's remaining popularity, residual resentment against Najib and BN, and the supposed Malay swing could do severe damage.

With these factors in mind, Najib and BN look set for another stint in power, but will likely have to run a bruising gauntlet before they can return to Putrajaya.