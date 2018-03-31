Lim’s refusal to debate on undersea tunnel issue a ploy, says Wee

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said he only wanted an answer from the chief minister after certain matters were uncovered. — Picture Razak GhazaliBUTTERWORTH, March 31 — MAC deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s refusal to debate with him on the undersea tunnel issue by giving various excuses was merely a ploy.

Wee, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said he only wanted an answer from the chief minister after certain matters were uncovered.

“I have invited the chief minister to debate many times, if not debating at least an amiable discussion to exchange ideas and show to me what is being hurled is not true.

“But until today, they have not done anything, in fact I am denounced by him (Lim) for not being qualified to debate with him because I am only the MCA deputy president..this is not a party policy but this is a case that involved the state government and, for which, I am the people’s representative, a minister and coincidentally also an engineer,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after delivering a ceramah on ”Kisah Benar Pulau Pinang 2.0” at the Tan Si Eng Chuan Tong Association Hall here last night.

Yesterday the chief minister once again refused to debate on the undersea tunnel issue with Wee but later said he would go ahead on condition that the former had to contest in the Bagan parliamentary seat against him in the forthcoming general election.

The 7.2-km long infrastructure project linking Gurney Drive to Bagan Ajam in Seberang Perai came under renewed scrutiny by the Barisan Nasional following a fresh probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in January. — Bernama