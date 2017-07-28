Lift ban on G25 Islamic moderation book, Suhakam tells Home Ministry

Razali said that the Hadhari concept was in the wasatiyyah or moderation idea prescribed by incumbent PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) wants the Home Ministry to lift the ban on a book produced by G25 titled Breaking the Silence: Voices of Moderation ― Islam in a Constitutional Democracy.

The commission’s chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said he was “aghast” to find out that the book containing articles in line with the government’s concept of Islam Hadhari is now prohibited and called for the government to review the relevance of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 used in it ban.

“The view of Suhakam is that the book provides access to understanding Malaysian aspirations in dealing with the promotion of peace, as well as cultural and religious understanding,” he said in a statement this evening.

He pointed out further that 11 of the 21 chapters in the book were on issues relating to Islam and Shariah laws that were in line with the Hadhari theory of governance based on Islamic principles in the Quran promoted by former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Razali added that the Hadhari concept was also in the wasatiyyah or moderation idea prescribed by incumbent PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The G25 book, published by Marshall Cavendish Singapore, has been in the market since 2015 but was only banned yesterday, according to a federal gazette issued by the Home Ministry, purportedly for being prejudicial to public order.

The book by G25, a group comprising former high-ranking Malay-Muslim civil servants, civic leaders and politicians first formed in December 2014 to call for a rational dialogue on the position of Islam in a constitutional democracy as they are deeply concerned over developments regarding race relations, Islam, and extremist behaviour in Malaysia.

G25 spokesman Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin told Malay Mail Online yesterday that the group was baffled by the ban and will like the Home Ministry to explain what it found offensive in the book that she described as a scholarly collection of articles promoting a moderate Islam.

