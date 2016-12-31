‘Life buoy cords saved us’, say flood victims

KUALA BERANG, Dec 31 ― Three youths were nearly drowned after they were swept away by strong currents while playing in flood waters at Kampung Bukit Kolam, Ajil, near here at about 11.30am today.

It is understood that the three together with three others were swimming in a river which had overflowed following heavy downpour since last night.

Three friends managed to cling onto a bridge post while three others were swept away by rampaging waters in the river.

Recalling the tense moments, one of the victims, Mohd Muazam Shah Mahadi, 20, said he and his brother, Mohd Muqri, 15, were trying to rescue their friend, Arifuddin Che Yeh, 22.

“Both of us were clinging to the bridge, when we saw a strong surge swept Pudin (Arifuddin) away. We threw a safety buoy to help him.

“Pudin managed to grab the buoy but the three of us were then swept by strong currents. Thankfully we managed to cling onto the cords attached to the buoy to guide us to the edge of the river,” said Mohd Muazam Shah who appeared traumatised by the incident when met by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue Department senior officer Zuraidi Mohd Yusof said they were alerted of the incident at 11.30am.

“A search was immediately mounted along the river but at 1.10pm we received news that the victims were safe,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the three victims were found safe but were still distraught by the ordeal.

He advised the public especially parents and guardians to monitor their children’s movements and to stay away from rivers as water levels could rise sharply at this point. ― Bernama