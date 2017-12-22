Sembrong Umno Youth chief: Liew’s statement on construction of military camp baseless, malicious

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The statement by Kluang Member of Parliament Liew Chin Tong claiming that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had lied about the construction of a military camp in Sembrong, Johor, is baseless and malicious.

Sembrong Umno Youth chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi said besides manipulating the answer given by the defence minister, Liew’s statement was also deemed as wanting to confuse the people and shake their confidence in Hishammuddin, who is also Sembrong MP.

“If the plan to build a military camp in Sembrong was politically motivated as claimed by Liew, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin will certainly make sure that the construction of the camp will be completed before the 14th general election (GE14).

“But that does not happen at all and the camp is still under construction and may not be completed before the GE14,” he said in a statement today.

According to an online portal report yesterday, Liew who is also Johor DAP chairman, claimed that Hishammuddin lied when he denied that a military camp was being built in the Sembrong area.

Liew also claimed that Barisan Nasional was using the military camp to fish for more votes in the upcoming GE.

Onn Hafiz said plans to build and improve military camps were made based on the needs and the interest of of national security under the Defence Ministry.

He said DAP’s malicious claim linking the plans to strengthen national security with a political motive, was merely to gain cheap publicity through politics of hatred.

The political secretary to the Defence Minister said he was always open to answer any questions from Liew on the matter. — Bernama