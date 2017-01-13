Levy delay will postpone progress, economic think tank tells Putrajaya

Datuk Zakariah Abdul Rashid added that the government’s goal will not be achieved if the numbers of foreign workers can’t be reduced. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Cabinet’s deferment of a levy on employers who hire foreign workers will stall the country’s progress to become a high-income nation, the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research said.

“It’s sort of an inconsistency between the objective and the policy of foreign workers. We want to achieve a high-income economy, that is our overriding objective as we want to be more productive, increase the level of value added, level of skills.

“Then the policy on foreign workers should be tuned to that. Now it is conflicting. But on a softer note, it doesn’t mean it goes against it, but it delays the progress” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted yesterday.

Faced with industry backlash, the Cabinet decided to stave off till next year its policy for employers to pay the foreign recruitment levy that had previously been borne by the migrant workers hired.

Known as the Employer Mandatory Commitment (EMC), the policy was to take effect starting this month, but Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai was reported explaining that the government agreed to defer enforcement to give more time for employers to set up a proper ecosystem.

Zakariah said that while employers have agreed in principal to take on fewer foreign workers and to abide by the minimum wage policy enforced last year, their actions do not match their words.

Most of the foreign workers hired were unskilled and as such, lowered productivity, he said.

For the country to be high-income, employers needed to have more skilled workers who would also raise productivity levels.

“So the more unskilled workers we bring in, the more difficult we can achieve or increase our skill level. That’s why one of the reasons we implement the minimum wage so that it can be an instrumental tool to reduce foreign workers in the country.

“But number of foreign workers does not decline,” he said adding that foreign workers represent quite substantial proportion of country’s labour force.

Sticking with the Malaysia plan

Rani Rasiah who is part of a coalition called the Migrant Workers’ Right to Redress said Cabinet decision announced Wednesday could be considered as another win for employers.

“It makes no sense that the workers need to pay the levy,” she told Malay Mail Online when contacted for comment.

The migrant rights advocate suggested for the government to follow through with the 11th Malaysia Plan which called for all foreign worker recruitment to be handled government-to-government and cutting out private agencies as the middlemen.

“So just follow the plan, just implement it as the government’s suggestion and policy are very good,” said Rani who is also a member of the Opposition Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

“If the government wants to save cost for employers like the recruitment and management process, they should take away the private agencies involvement,” she said, adding that the migrant worker situation in the country is a real mess and it will only leave them in a vulnerable situation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in announcing the EMC last December 31 had acknowledged the sorry state of migrant workers, saying the levy sought to make employers more responsible for the foreigners they hired.

Relief for bosses

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan welcomed the one-year levy delay, saying it will help employers prepare themselves.

He believed industries will use the time frame to relook their manpower requirement.

He also added that the government’s plan to look into a proper ecosystem of employing foreign workers was also critical as cutting down red tape would help reduce the cost of employing foreign workers.

“If we actually cut the middle man, there is a possibility of reducing the cost of employing by 66 per cent or two-thirds.

“This is a very serious matter because if the government is intending to look at the welfare of foreign workers, so this is one of the particular issues where it can be easily implemented, where we don’t use middle man any more in our country or even at the sending country. It will eliminate all the unnecessary cost,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai from Universiti Tun Abdul Razak said the announcement will have a positive effect as production and industry will not be affected.

“Now they have one year to prepare and they can think of possible replacement of the foreign workers with local workers or some technologies, it gives them the edge to compete.

“Foreign workers will be more discouraged and maybe it will be an indirect solution to ways of reducing foreign workers in the country,” the economist said.

Make it simpler, more transparent

Meanwhile, the Masters Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) wants the government to consider allowing the construction industry to employ the required number of foreign workers and ensuring that the industry has sufficient workers to avoid job hopping due to the supply-and-demand factor.

The group also called for the process of hiring foreign workers to be more transparent, simplified and the workers mobilised to the project site within one month.

“The process of legalising existing illegal workers to be made more transparent, simpler and cheaper and the process should be undertaken by the Department of Immigration, Malaysia and not third party companies which may be open to abuse,” MBAM president Foo Chek Lee said in a statement yesterday.