Leukaemia patient grateful for umrah sponsorship

KUALA NERUS, Jan 17 — A leukaemia patient who received sponsorship of the state government and contribution from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to perform the umrah is grateful for the opportunity.

Ramadan Alias, 20, who suffered from stage four leukaemia said he accepted every possibility, including dying while performing the umrah.

“I have to be strong to perform the umrah. I planned to perform the umrah but did not expect it to come true,” he told reporters before departing for Kuala Lumpur today.

Ramadan and his mother, Saibah Yaakob,58, are scheduled to leave for Makkah tomorrow. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman was at Sultan Mahmud Airport to send them off.

Ahmad Razif said the mother and son were also sponsored by Rayhar Travel.

“The prime minister also gives a contribution which will be delivered by a representative tonight. Pray they are given good health to perform the umrah.” — Bernama

