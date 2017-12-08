Let Najib alone decides on candidates for GE14, says Selangor rep

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The selection of candidates for the 14th general election (GE14) should be left to Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak alone without pressure from any quarters, said a representative from Selangor Umno.

Seri Putri Umno branch leader Khairil Anuar Saimun said he believed that Najib, who is also prime minister, had his own way or method in selecting the winnable candidates.

He said this had been proven with the huge win obtained by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Sarawak state election and in the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections.

“Let the Prime Minister alone decides on the candidates,” he said when debating the motion on the presidential policy speech at the Umno general assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Pahang representative, who is Kuantan Umno committee member, Wan Emril Nizam Wan Embong urged all Umno members, totalling more than three million, to not let the party president to battle alone in the GE14.

“Come all, when we return to our respective branches and divisions, let us all strengthen our machinery and fight all out to win in the coming general election,” he said.

Another representative, Batu Pahat Umno Wanita leader Haliza Abdullah, from Johor, said Umno should continue to lead the country in efforts to eliminate poverty.

“Umno should be the solution to all things and challenges. Umno must be the lead for the future of the Malays,” she said. — Bernama