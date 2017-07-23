Let MIC, Umno presidents decide on Teluk Kemang seat, says Mohan

MIC vice-president T. Mohan said the decision on which party will run for the Teluk Kemang parliamentary seat should be left to the discretion of Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam (right). — Picture by Razak GhazaliKOTA KINABALU, July 23 — The issue pertaining to the Teluk Kemang parliamentary seat should be left to the discretion of MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also prime minister.

In stating this, MIC vice-president Datuk T. Mohan said however, he did not think MIC would give up the seat to Umno in the 14th General Election (GE).

Commenting on a recent news report that Umno might take over the Teluk Kemang seat to secure a win for Barisan Nasional (BN), he said it should not come up as a big issue as it had always been the norm for all BN component parties at all levels to lobby for seats.

“Nobody can decide on the party allocation except the MIC and Umno presidents. If they say swap, then we will swap.

“Historically, Teluk Kemang has been allocated to MIC for many years. So, I don’t think there will be a swap,” he said.

Teluk Kemang MIC division head Datuk R. Balakrishnan had said that MIC was fine with giving up the parliamentary seat in exchange for another seat in Negri Sembilan.

Former Teluk Kemang MP, Sothinathan Sinna Gounder lost the seat to Datuk Kamarul Baharin Abbas of Parti Keadilan Rakyat in the 12th GE.

Kamarul Baharin retained the seat in the following GE. — Bernama